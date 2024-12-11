Bob Dylan’s catalog is too vast, varied, and accomplished to crown one album as the absolute best, but Blood On The Tracks is a strong candidate. The archetypal breakup LP is so potent that, when I was 19, the proprietor of my local independent record store refused to sell me a copy because I hadn’t had my heart properly broken yet. When I finally listened a few years later, I kind of respected his stance. It’s an album worth celebrating, and the latest celebration will take place next month with a stacked lineup of talented fans.

The Bob Dylan Center has organized Shelter From The Storm, a Blood On The Tracks tribute concert taking place Jan. 24 at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa. Luke Wilson will emcee the event, and its list of performers is impressive. In alphabetical order: Laura Cantrell, Elvis Costello, Real Estate’s Martin Courtney, the War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel, Joy Harjo, Robyn Hitchcock, Lonnie Holley, Diana Krall, Paul Metsa, Kevin Morby, Indigo Girls’ Amy Ray, the duo of Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy, Emma Swift, Sharon Van Etten, and Lucinda Williams.

The house band includes Chatham County Line, esteemed indie roots-rock brothers Brad and Phil Cook, Ben Folds Five’s Darren Jessee, and Doug Keith, the event’s co-curator and music director. Also on the bill are the Blood On The Tracks Players, three guys who played on the album: Gregg Inhofer, Kevin Odegard, and Billy Peterson.

Will Dylan himself be there? That’s not clear. It should be an awesome show either way. Tickets go on sale to Bob Dylan Center members this Thursday, Dec. 12 and to the general public on Friday, Dec. 13, both at the center’s website.