Dead Meadow have announced their new 10th studio album, Voyager To Voyager, following 2022’s Force Form Free. The DC psych-rock band is previewing the LP with the new lead single “The Space Between.”

Earlier this year, the group dealt with the death of bassist Steve Kille, who was battling cancer. Vocalist and guitarist Jason Simon recently wrote on Instagram, “Steve, Mark [Laughlin], and I had been working on this record throughout 2023, only finishing tracking and mixing the final songs in the beginning of 2024. We are excited and extremely thankful to have an entire record featuring Steve’s full creative input and bass playing to still share with the world.”

Hear “The Space Between” below.

Voyager To Voyager is out 3/28 on Heavy Psych Sounds.