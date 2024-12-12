Pulp Sign To Rough Trade Records

News December 12, 2024 10:44 AM By Abby Jones

Pulp Sign To Rough Trade Records

After three decades of being managed by Rough Trade, Pulp have signed to Rough Trade Records. “Rough Trade have managed Pulp for over 30 years so it feels great to be finally on the label,” the Britpop legends announced in a statement Thursday. “We did it!”

Island released Pulp’s previous four records — including their 1995 opus Different Class — although the band hasn’t put out a new album since 2001’s We Love Life. Since reuniting again in 2022, they’ve been performing many new songs in concert: “Hymn Of The North,” “Background Noise,” “A Sunset,” “Spike Island,” “My Sex,” “Got To Have Love,” and “Farmer’s Market.” Although today’s statement didn’t include any details about new releases, it seems like an album is on the way.

And here’s Jarvis Cocker talking about Blue Velvet, Trainspotting, and more good movies in the Criterion Closet recently:

