Max B Announces Prison Release Date On Joe Budden Podcast

It’s a little unconventional to announce your release from prison like it’s a new album. But then Max B has always been a little unconventional, and people have been anticipating his homecoming almost as if it’s a musical event. The massively influential Harlem rap stylist has been in prison since 2009, when he was given a 75-year sentence for charges that included murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, and aggravated assault. In 2016, his conviction was vacated, and his sentence was reduced to 20 years. Now, he’s happy to announce that he’s coming home in less than a year.

Yesterday, Max B called into The Joe Budden Podcast when Budden and his co-hosts were taping an episode. Max told them that he’ll be released from prison on November 9 of next year: “We got a date! I’ve got November 9th, 2025, baby! This the first definitive answer y’all got from me, so you already know. You can look it up. It’s on the computer. It’s in the system. I’m good.”

Max also says that he plans to dive right into music as soon as he gets out: “Normally, a n***a in my circumstances, with the amount of time I did, would be taking his time, taking turtle steps, but not the boss don. I’m diving in head-first… We on divine time. I’m working. I can’t wait to get reacclimated. I’m a musical genius myself, so n****s gotta get reacclimated with my s**t.” He sounds happy.

You can hear the podcast episode here.