The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Hamilton Leithauser - "This Side Of The Island"

I forget how great Hamilton Leithauser’s voice is sometimes. I mean, I know how great it is. I’ve known for decades. Maybe you have, too. But when you’re not ready for it, that voice can surprise you. The once-again Walkmen frontman hasn’t released a solo album in almost five years, and he dropped this track into the world with minimal promo. The intro keeps going for a full minute before you even hear that voice. But when that voice arrives, it’s enough to spin you around and knock you down. “This Side Of The Island” is Leithauser’s lament for a country that’s going in increasingly fucked-up directions, and the raw fire of his modulated yelp cuts through all the rich layers of keyboard and guitar and horn all aorund him. It’s enough to make me stop forgetting. —Tom