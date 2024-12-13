The 10 Best Rap Albums Of 2024

From the moment he popped out for a guest verse on Future & Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” 2024 belonged to Kendrick Lamar. After declaring and winning a war against Drake — and landing a couple #1 singles in the process — that much was clear. But Kendrick wasn’t the only rapper who came through in 2024, even if all his press and outright dominance makes it feel that way.

Emerging from Top Dawg Entertainment’s eccentric creator factory, Doechii crystallized her status as a proverbial next up with Alligator Bites Never Heal, a project that was incisive as it was sprawling. GloRilla overcame a middling 2023 to serve up a series of unimpeachable bangers and two projects (Ehhthang Ehhthang. Glorious) that proved she’s one of rap’s great young hitmakers. BigXThaPlug reaffirmed his status as the best young rapper to come out of Texas in years, with his writerly storytelling, flow dexterity and dense charisma helping make Take Care one of the most compelling — and surprisingly successful — LPs of the year. Sahbabii pulled up with another heater, and so did MIKE and Boldy James and Benny The Butcher. But you know how this goes; some tough omissions had to be made when boiling down the year’s hip-hop releases to the very best.

So here they are: the top 10 rap albums of 2024.