Black Messiah was a long time coming for fans of D’Angelo’s music, but for the artist himself, it was a product of urgency — at least in the last few months approaching its release. D’Angelo had been working on his third album for years, and after numerous false starts, he and his label RCA Records had planned to release it in the first quarter of 2015. But the real world needed the album more than a label calendar. That July, an unarmed Black man named Eric Garner was killed by white police officer Daniel Pantaleo in New York City; a month later, an unarmed Black teenager named Michael Brown was killed in Ferguson, MO by another white officer named Darren Wilson. A grand jury refused to indict Wilson days before Thanksgiving, and according to record executive Kevin Liles, D’Angelo decided then to push the album up. By the time it actually came out, 10 years ago this Sunday, a grand jury had decided not to indict Pantaleo, either.

But before that late 2014 rush to get the album done, there had been a 14-year gap since D’Angelo’s previous album, Voodoo. His 1995 debut Brown Sugar was sexy and soulful in its own right, but it was his 2000 sophomore album that created the musical and physical persona that fans most identify him with. He connected in the studio with musicians from the Soulquarians — a loose musical collective consisting of the Roots drummer Questlove, trumpeter Roy Hargrove, Erykah Badu, and others — for a series of now legendary sessions to craft a collection of hazy, sensual soul and funk, with off-kilter drums distinctive to production luminary J Dilla. And the one-shot music video for “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” showcased the shirtless, chiseled torso of D’Angelo singing his signature falsetto in front of a black background, leading women to grow obsessed with him. (The video currently has 33 million views on YouTube, and even that number doesn’t fully articulate the mayhem; it was viral before such terminology even existed.) He earned both critical reverence and mainstream sex symbol status: two Grammys, another platinum plaque, the respect of his peers and critics alike, and screaming ladies in the audiences of his shows.

But as he shared in a 2014 interview with GQ, the years that followed were filled with tumult: fans’ hysterical reactions on the Voodoo World Tour left him feeling objectified by his audience, and after returning to his hometown of Richmond, VA at the tour’s conclusion, he lost people who were close to him. He battled substance abuse, and when he was arrested on DUI and drug possession charges, his mugshot — bloated and unkempt, a far cry from his cult classic music video — flooded the ‘net. He failed multiple rehab attempts and barely survived a car crash in which he was ejected from his Hummer. He had a few guest appearances in the 2000s with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Q-Tip, and others, but It took a third rehab stint in Antigua before D’Angelo was back in full swing creatively.

He reunited with Questlove and assembled a new band called the Vanguard, consisting of Funkadelic affiliate Kendra Foster (who cowrote many of the songs with D’Angelo), guitarist Jesse Johnson of Prince’s band the Time, drummer Chris Dave (who has collaborated with Amy Winehouse and Robert Glasper), and other musicians. They reportedly recorded the whole album on tape through analog means, forgoing updated digital technology. It felt like years went by with Questlove constantly hyping up the album in interviews and tweets, leaving fans both excited with anticipation and exhausted from waiting.