Kafuka’s Ibiki (Jim O’Rourke, Eiko Ishibashi, & Tatsuhisa Yamamoto) Share Live Album Shiminkai

New Music December 12, 2024 6:35 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Kafuka’s Ibiki (Jim O’Rourke, Eiko Ishibashi, & Tatsuhisa Yamamoto) Share Live Album Shiminkai

New Music December 12, 2024 6:35 PM By Danielle Chelosky

After playing in Sonic Youth, Jim O’Rourke moved to Japan and worked on lots of different musical projects, including a soundtrack for Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car, which was composed by Eiko Ishibashi. Now, O’Rourke and Ishibashi are joining forces again for a group called Kafuka’s Ibiki, with has Tatsuhisa Yamamoto as the third member.

Their live album Shiminkai is out today, and it was recorded by Joe Talia in Tokyo last year. It’s made up of two sprawling 20-minute sides that blend together psychedelia, jazz, and ambient. It was re-edited, mixed, and mastered by O’Rourke. Stream it below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Bob Dylan Blood On The Tracks 50th Anniversary Concert To Feature Elvis Costello, Adam Granduciel, Sharon Van Etten, & More

2 days ago 0

In Memoriam: Bands We Lost In 2024

3 days ago 0

Elton John Says Legalizing Weed Is “One Of The Greatest Mistakes Of All Time”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest