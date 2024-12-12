Kafuka’s Ibiki (Jim O’Rourke, Eiko Ishibashi, & Tatsuhisa Yamamoto) Share Live Album Shiminkai

After playing in Sonic Youth, Jim O’Rourke moved to Japan and worked on lots of different musical projects, including a soundtrack for Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car, which was composed by Eiko Ishibashi. Now, O’Rourke and Ishibashi are joining forces again for a group called Kafuka’s Ibiki, with has Tatsuhisa Yamamoto as the third member.

Their live album Shiminkai is out today, and it was recorded by Joe Talia in Tokyo last year. It’s made up of two sprawling 20-minute sides that blend together psychedelia, jazz, and ambient. It was re-edited, mixed, and mastered by O’Rourke. Stream it below.