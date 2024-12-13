As far as I can tell, Machine Gun Kelly has no formal affiliation with Motown Records. But he is from Cleveland, which is fairly close to Detroit. I guess that was enough qualification for NBC to invite him to perform on their A Motown Christmas special this week. Naturally, he did a pop-punk cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas.”

The lyrics of “Last Christmas” carry a bit of a heavier weight for our pal Colson this year: Just days ago, news broke that he and Megan Fox had split once again, a month after the actress announced she was pregnant with their child. (For what it’s worth, Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green also thinks MGK needs to “grow up.”) MGK shared a clip of his “Last Christmas” performance to his Instagram stories Thursday, writing alongside it, “Give it to someone special” with a bandaged heart emoji. Seems rather pointed!

Watch MGK do “Last Christmas” below.