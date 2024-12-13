Robbie Williams: “You’ve Never Met Somebody That Wants To Be Gay As Much As Me”

Better Man, the Robbie Williams biopic that stars a CGI chimpanzee as the British pop star, is nearing its Christmas release date. Williams, the Take That alum and domestic superstar (who only really cracked American consciousness with his “Millennium” video, an inescapable VH1 presence in its day) is out there doing press rounds to promote the movie. Today, that process has yielded a hell of a pullquote.

In an interview with the Guardian, Williams was asked about his 2004 libel lawsuit, when he sued a tabloid for publishing an interview with his “secret gay lover” and won both financial damages and an apology.

“Here’s the thing: are you straight or are you gay?” Williams asked reporter Michael Cragg in response. Upon hearing that Cragg is gay, Williams continued: “OK, I’ll ask you this: There is a front cover of a newspaper that is read by millions and a lady has said you have performed cunnilingus on her by a canal. Do you, as a gay person, sue the newspaper?” Cragg answered that he would not sue but would be annoyed about being falsely represented. This inspired Williams to say, “I was annoyed. I was more sad. Not about gay accusations because look, I’ve done everything but suck a cock. Honestly, you’ve never met somebody that wants to be gay as much as me.”

Williams also broke out a football analogy: “I’m a Port Vale fan and it’s like somebody going, ‘Well you’re a Liverpool fan.’ And me saying, ‘No I’m not, I’m a Port Vale fan.’ When somebody says you’re a Liverpool fan a hundred times it’s like, ‘I’m not a fucking Liverpool fan, why do people think I’m a Liverpool fan?!'”

There is, sadly, no mention of Williams’ recently reignited feud with neighbor Jimmy Page.