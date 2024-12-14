Watch Metallica Play Reload Live Rarities And Cover BTO At Helping Hands Benefit

On Friday (Dec. 13), Metallica played the fourth biennial Helping Hands Concert & Auction at LA’s YouTube Theater. Though the legendary band released their latest album 72 Seasons last year, they decided to fill their setlist with Reload live rarities and covers.

Metallica opened the night with Reload’s “Low Man’s Lyric,” which they haven’t performed since 1998. Also from that album, with Avi Vinocur they did “The Unforgiven II” for the first time since 2015 and “Fuel,” the hit Billy Corgan recently said is “awfully close” to an older Smashing Pumpkins song. They also covered Bachman–Turner Overdrive’s “Away From Home” and Diamond Head’s “Helpless.” Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament joined for “Hit The Lights.” See clips from the night below.







