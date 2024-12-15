Prince’s Unreleased Kylie Minogue Collab “Baby Doll” Leaks After 32 Years

One day back in 1992, Kylie Minogue received a cassette from one of her musical heroes and newfound acquaintance, Prince. On the tape was his recording of “Baby Doll,” a song she’d written and recently shown to him. That song never wound up getting an official release back then, but it’s finally made its way to the internet over the weekend. Apparently, this recording of “Baby Doll” was supposed to be included on a 2022 archival compilation that the Prince Estate axed for some reason. It has that bit of disco flair that Minogue was cranking out on her own records around the same time. Listen to it below.