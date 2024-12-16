Watch Playboi Carti Debut A Bunch Of New Songs At Rolling Loud Miami

Rolling Loud’s flagship Miami festival ended Sunday night with a headlining performance from Playboi Carti. There were lots of current hits threaded into the set, but prospective future hits made up a big percentage of the show.

According to setlist.fm, Carti debuted five new songs. His first two, “Walk!” and “Cocaine Nose,” were brand new. Later, he performed a new Travis Scott collab called “Crush” (listed as “Give No Fucks” in a YouTube upload). Near the end of the set, he unveiled “Drugs Got Me Numb,” and the night closed out with “Lie” (marked as “Lose You” on YouTube), his latest duet with the Weeknd.

Watch footage of all the new material below.