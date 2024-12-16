The Carpool Karaoke Christmas Special Has Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, & Chappell Roan: Watch The Trailer
Do people still care about Carpool Karaoke? Apple is betting that they do, if you recruit big enough stars to participate. The recurring James Corden segment that became a standalone Apple TV+ series will return this month for an all-star holiday special. A Carpool Karaoke Christmas finds Corden handing the steering wheel to interviews guy Zane Lowe, who hits the road with Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, and Dua Lipa. AC/DC’s Brian Johnson appears, dueting with Gaga on “Highway To Hell.” The whole special is available to stream now on Apple TV+, but to get a sense of what you’re getting into, you can watch the trailer below.
