The Carpool Karaoke Christmas Special Has Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, & Chappell Roan: Watch The Trailer

News December 16, 2024 10:09 AM By Chris DeVille

Do people still care about Carpool Karaoke? Apple is betting that they do, if you recruit big enough stars to participate. The recurring James Corden segment that became a standalone Apple TV+ series will return this month for an all-star holiday special. A Carpool Karaoke Christmas finds Corden handing the steering wheel to interviews guy Zane Lowe, who hits the road with Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, and Dua Lipa. AC/DC’s Brian Johnson appears, dueting with Gaga on “Highway To Hell.” The whole special is available to stream now on Apple TV+, but to get a sense of what you’re getting into, you can watch the trailer below.

