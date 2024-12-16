Yasiin Bey Releases New EP Money Christmas

Yasiin Bey, the legendary emcee formerly known as Mos Def, has released his first new solo music in five years. Because he’s Yasiin Bey, he’s made that music available through nonstandard means.

Bey debuted his new EP Money Christmas in a livestream on Bandcamp Sunday, and now it’s available to purchase. Eventually it will be out on vinyl too, but don’t expect it to become available for streaming via Spotify and the usual suspects. The 2022 Black Star reunion album with Talib Kweli was exclusive to the podcast network Luminary, and Bey’s most recent solo album, 2019’s Negus, existed only as a listening installation at the Brooklyn Museum. UPDATE: As a commenter points out, the Black Star album, No Fear Of Time, is now streaming on Bandcamp as of last month.

According to a new post on Bey’s Bandcamp page, Money Christmas is a Rhymesayers release, as is the Black Star album. Video of the livestream will soon be available for 48 hours only. The artwork, by Anuar Khalifi, is titled “Osanta Bin Lyin.”

I’m not seeing any unofficial YouTube uploads, so if you want to hear Money Christmas, you’re going to have to pay the man. Do so here.