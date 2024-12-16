The Best Jazz Albums Of 2024

If you think about it a certain way, one of the defining qualities of jazz is earnestness. This is one of the reasons why jazz and metal have so much in common, and so often appeal to the same listeners. Both forms can be totally absurd. Think of the most lurid, squiggly fusion, or the blare of a thoroughly unsubtle big band record; aren’t they the equivalent of, say, DragonForce? But metal’s awareness of its own absurdity does not translate into ironic distance from what they’re doing. And the same is true of jazz. People will play the most ridiculous, over-the-top shit with a totally straight face. Even when a jazz group exhibits a certain amount of wit — think of the Bad Plus in their original incarnation, the version that covered “Smells Like Teen Spirit”; or Mostly Other People Do The Killing, and the way their sleeve designs imitated famous jazz album covers — it’s done out of love, not mockery.

I recently saw a pretty amazing movie that made that earnestness into its crowning virtue. Blue Giant, an anime currently streaming on Netflix, is based on a long-running manga series of the same name, and it’s a totally sincere story of three young Japanese men who form a jazz group and go forth on a quest to play Tokyo’s most prestigious jazz club. Well, that’s the pianist’s personal quest; the saxophonist wants to be the greatest jazz musician on earth, and the drummer just wants to play music with his friends.

The interactions between the characters are what really sold me on Blue Giant, because from a plot standpoint, it’s pretty straightforward. There are no side quests, and no big challenges (except at the very end). The saxophonist, Dai, comes to Tokyo from his small town with basically nothing but his horn and stands outside in the cold at night, practicing. He’s genuinely talented and hard-working, but he doesn’t know much about jazz beyond what he’s heard on records, and he doesn’t really know how to make music with other people. So when he connects with pianist Yukinori Sawabe, a player his own age who’s already working with more experienced musicians, he’s got a few things to learn. And if they’re going to get gigs, they’ll need a drummer, which is where Dai’s friend and roommate, Shunji Tamada, comes in. He’s never played the drums before, but he takes a few lessons (in a class full of little kids) and sets about to succeed through sheer determination. And he does actually get better; after one of their earliest performances, Sawabe tells him that he made so many mistakes he actually lost count, but a few gigs later, he’s doing… less badly. And by the end of the movie, he’s genuinely good.

Visually, the movie’s great. Most of it is conveyed in a traditional anime style, but when the musicians are performing, it will sometimes switch to a more 3D form of CGI animation that makes the characters and their instruments, particularly Dai’s horn, shimmer and glow. And during the most ecstatic musical moments, you’ll get surreal, dreamlike images of flames, or the stars, or just explosions of light and color. Director Yuzuru Tachikawa said in an interview, “The main reason that led us to use 3D for concert scenes is the camerawork. I wanted to be able to reconstruct the most dynamic visual language and camera movements possible. It is more difficult to represent scenes of musical performance with traditional drawing, it requires a lot of time and a particular effort. It’s really very long and delicate, so it also allowed us to keep control over the quality of the image.”

This choice really draws you into the performances, several of which are offered at full length. And the music is great — it was written by pianist Hiromi Uehara, who also plays Yukinori’s parts, while Dai, as heard, is actually saxophonist Tomoaki Baba. Drummer Shun Ishiwaka, who’s played with trumpeter Adam O’Farrill and pianist Jason Moran, might actually have the toughest musical role, because like I said, when the movie starts, his character Tamada sucks, but he gradually gets better and better and delivers a pretty explosive solo during what turns out to be the trio’s final performance.

Blue Giant is a movie that takes jazz seriously as an art form. Which means that you occasionally get some pretty corny dialogue about the meaning of jazz, but it’s delivered by naive kids striving to make it, so you can tell yourself that sure, that would be their perspective. You also get to hear from jaded club bookers and pleasantly surprised audience members, though, who deliver realistic critique of the music. I found this to be a really interesting story about three friends hustling to make it, with some good plot twists I won’t reveal here, terrific visuals, and a genuinely exciting soundtrack. Check it out; I don’t think you’ll regret it.

Here’s “N.E.W.,” which is the band’s big number in the movie:

So here’s the thing about the year-end list: I thought about what it would take to grind down the literally dozens of amazing records I heard this year into just 10 titles, and then rank them in order of quality, and I said, Nah, fuck that. What I have done instead is separated the year’s jazz releases into 10 categories of my own devising, which are presented below in alphabetical order, and under each category heading you’ll find five excellent records. As a reluctant concession to the whole list thing, there is a final selection (“If I Had To Pick Just One”) for each category.

Archival Discoveries