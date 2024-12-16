OG Maco’s Family Refutes Death Rumors, Says Rapper Is In “Critical But Stable Condition”

Over the weekend many fans online were mourning the apparent death of OG Maco, the Atlanta rapper best known for his 2014 Hot 100 hit “U Guessed It.” But according to a statement from his family released through his social media accounts, Maco (born Benedict Ihesiba) is still alive in “critical but stable condition” after suffering a gunshot wound in an apparent suicide attempt.

As All Hip Hop points out, the death rumors began with a vague Instagram post from DJ Tony Neal. Posted four days ago, it’s since been edited to read, “No wonder why I didn’t hear back from you, baby bro @ogxmaco 🙏🏾💔 🙏🏾 in Aug when u said you didn’t wanna do music no more, I thought it was goin’ thru a slump, but now I see .. it was bigger than that #TheRage.”

Maco’s family’s statement reads as follows:

We want to inform OG Maco’s fans, friends, and supporters that he is currently in critical but stable condition. He is receiving the best possible care, and we are staying hopeful as he continues to fight. At this time, we kindly ask that you respect our privacy, but if you would like to send any messages or have anything you wish to get to the family, please reach out via DM. Please note, all official updates regarding OG Maco’s health will come directly from his official social media accounts. This will be the only source for valid information. We thank you for your understanding, support, and continued prayers during this difficult time.

See the family’s statement and Neal’s IG post below.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1–800–273–8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org to chat with someone online.