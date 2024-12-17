SZA Shares “Drive” Teaser Starring Her King Ben Stiller, SOS Deluxe Out Friday

SZA is finally ready to drop the deluxe version of SOS, the project she has often referred to as Lana. It’ll be out this Friday, and I’m still not clear if it’ll be called Lana or SOS Deluxe or both. She announced the impending release with an assist from Ben Stiller, which feels very appropriate after their interactions online this year.

To back up: SZA loves Ben Stiller. More specifically, SZA loves Severance, the psychological mystery drama Stiller created for Apple TV+. The superstar singer endorsed the show (which is indeed great) in a tweet back in 2022, then wondered in 2023 what it would take to get a second season. By May of this year, she was making demands: “Was tryna be polite but I really need a new season of severance right the fuck now .” Stiller responded to that one with a quick “Ok ok got it,” which elicited a worshipful apology from SZA and a “THANK U mr stiller king sir !” When there was finally a Severance S2 trailer to share earlier this month, Stiller tagged SZA in the announcement.

Ok ok got it https://t.co/pMaaHySqGA — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) May 2, 2024

Omg please accept my humble apology lmao whenever ur ready is fine just dying of thirst it’s the best show ever! ur a madman THANK U mr stiller king sir ! https://t.co/wacadLN6aJ — SZA (@sza) May 4, 2024

With all that context in mind, it feels right that Stiller appears in the video for new single “Drive.” Excerpts from the video have been hitting SZA’s Instagram account lately, including one that reveals the video is out Friday and another that confirms SOS Deluxe is also out Friday. Naturally, the latter also hypes up the Severance S2 release date.

Has anyone pointed out to SZA that her fans have been waiting for a new project almost as long as Severance fans have been waiting for a new season?