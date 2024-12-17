Watch Sloan’s Jay Ferguson Show His Signed Who LP To Antiques Roadshow

Back in February, Sloan’s Jay Ferguson revealed he’d been interviewed by Antiques Roadshow about his copy of the Who’s My Generation signed by all four original members of the band’s classic lineup. At the time, Ferguson said his segment had not made the cut; perhaps it will indeed not be on TV, but it is on YouTube now, as Slegehammer87 from our Stereogum Discord server points out.

Here’s what Ferguson wrote on Instagram about the appearance:

Spoiler alert first: I didn’t make the cut!

Some of you reading may recall that I posted last year about the taping of the Antiques Roadshow in Sturbridge, MA that @thetunsk and I had the good fortune of winning tickets to attend. Great day outdoors and super fun. We’ve both been fans of the program for years. What I didn’t mention in that post was that the day scooted up another level after I ended up being asked to appear on camera with the item that I brought. Insane, correct?? So fun. Aly brought her dad’s beautiful, rare Selmer saxophone. I thought that might have a chance of getting some attention, but the musical instrument appraiser was sad to report that he already had a (lesser quality) one on last season – but he loved this one more and offered lots of insight into its history. Since you are required to bring one or two items (aka play ball) to attend the taping, I brought my grandfather’s cufflinks and randomly brought my (carefully packed) fully signed copy of The Who Sings My Generation that I bought when I was 13 or 14 (brokered by my record collecting friend Frank Brady). This item caught the attention of Giles Moon (no relation) and we ended up filming a spot about the record. I couldn’t believe it. It was such a treat to add to an already optimal day, especially to get a behind the scenes view of how the program is put together. However, there’s so much stuff that gets filmed that they can’t use everything and I’m here to report that, yes, I ended up on the digital cutting room floor. Poor me! I kid. I just wanted to be able to finally share the behind-the-scenes photos as further evidence of a very unique and amazing day. So glad we got the chance to go, see wonderful artefacts in an idyllic setting and to meet so many interesting folks as well! Sidebar: I’ve never seen that many volunteers so stoked to be working on a TV program. The Roadshow (and PBS) really drums up enthusiasm in people. Myself included.

During the interview, Ferguson mentions that he obtained the LP while working at a record store called Ol’ Dan’s Records in Halifax as a young child. At age 12, he was interviewed by the CBC series Switchback, and he’s posted a number of clips from that interview to his Instagram over the years.

In the segment Antiques Roadshow interviewer Giles Moon does not mention that Ferguson is in Sloan, nor does he reveal if he is related to Keith. Below, check out Ferguson’s Antiques Roadshow appearance and his various retro Switchback clips.