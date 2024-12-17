Pavement Movie Soundtrack Will Include The Band’s First New Song In 25 Years

Pavements, director Alex Ross Perry’s high-concept biopic/documentary/experimental art film about indie rock legends Pavement, made the festival rounds this fall, and it’s getting a proper theatrical release in the spring. That release will be accompanied by a movie soundtrack including the first new Pavement song in a quarter century.

Perry, producer/editor Robert Greene, and Pavement co-founder Scott Kannberg aka Spiral Stairs were guests on a new episode of Vish Khanna’s great interview podcast Kreative Kontrol. During the show, it came up that a Pavements soundtrack is in the works. In that context, Khanna asked Kannberg about the possibility of new Pavement music in the future, at which point Kannberg revealed, “There will be a new Pavement song on the soundtrack.” He added, “I just heard a mix of it today, and it’s pretty good.” This news caught even the filmmakers by surprise. Apparently, it’s a tune that came together during rehearsals for the band’s recent reunion tour. It’ll be Pavement’s first new song since 1999’s Major Leagues EP.

Check out the full episode here, and listen to the big announcement from Spiral below.