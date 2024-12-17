Madonna Teases New Music With Stuart Price: “Confessions On A Dancefloor Part 2?”

Stuart Price, the English electronic producer of Zoot Woman and Les Rythmes Digitales fame, has worked with countless noteworthy music figures, but the feather in his cap is probably Confessions On A Dance Floor, the 2005 Madonna album that yielded the classic “Hung Up” and stands as one of the finest albums of her career. He’s been back in Madonna’s orbit lately, serving as musical director for her Celebration Tour, and now they’re back in the studio looking to conjure some of that magic from two decades ago.

“Working on new music with Stuart Price,” Madonna writes in an Instagram post including video footage from the recording sessions. “These past few months has been medicine for my SOUL. Songwriting and making music is the one area where I don’t need to ask anyone for their permission.. i’m so excited to share it with you. Who wants to hear new music in 2025!” In a separate post on Twitter/X, Madge shared a photo of herself with Price, simply captioned, “Confessions on a Dancefloor part 2 ?”

In recent years Price has produced for the likes of Jessie Ware, Dua Lipa, Pet Shop Boys, Kacy Hill, and many others, in case you’re wondering whether he’s still sharp.