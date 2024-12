Back in June, art-damaged hip-hop treasure and voracious music fan Danny Brown hopped onstage with IDLES at the UK’s storied Glastonbury festival to drop a rap verse into their song “POP POP POP.” At the time, Brown told the band’s Joe Talbot, “This is a dream come fucking true, thank you.” Now the collaboration has been preserved in recorded form. They missed the opportunity to call the remix “RAP RAP RAP,” though. Hear it below.