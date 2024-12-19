Trophy Eyes Sued By Concertgoer Partially Paralyzed By Frontman’s Stagedive

In April, the Australian punk band Trophy Eyes played at the Buffalo venue Mohawk Place. In the opening moments of the show, singer John Floreani jumped into the crowd, breaking the venue’s no-stagediving rule, and badly injured Bird Piché, a woman in the crowd. The band immediately stopped the show, and Floreani accompanied Piché to a local hospital. Piché suffered a spinal cord injury that left her partially paralyzed, and the band shared a statement of support for her. Now, Piché has filed a lawsuit against Trophy Eyes, Floreani, Mohawk Place, and promoter After Dark Entertainment, LLC.

As WGRZ reports, Bird Piché’s lawsuit claims that the various defendants caused her injury through negligence, as they failed to protect her from “unsafe and/or dangerous conditions.” Shortly after Piché’s injury, she and her family told NBC that she’s regained some use of her arms and legs but not her fingers or toes, and there’s been no update on her recovery since then. The lawsuit asks for “a sum of money which exceeds jurisdictional limits of all lower courts together with the costs and disbursement of this action.” You can read her lawsuit here.