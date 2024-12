Last month, SahBabii released his new album Saaheem, and now he’s already back with a deluxe version. Saaheem (A Lu Bit More) features two new tracks, including “Show Off” with Clairo.

Along with “Show Off,” Saaheem (A Lu Bit More) has “Grandson.” SahBabii also announced The Resurrection Tour earlier this week, which goes all over North America starting in February. Hear SahBabii and Clairo sing together on “Show Off” below.