Coheed And Cambria Frontman Shares Cover Of Taylor Swift’s “Welcome To New York”

Last month, Claudio Sanchez released a rendition of the Cure’s “Just Like Heaven.” Today, the Coheed And Cambria frontman is sharing a whole album of covers called Claudio Covers, featuring his version of Taylor Swift’s 1989 track “Welcome To New York.”

“My decision to include ‘Welcome To New York’ in this collection is two-sided,” Sanchez explains, continuing:

First, in 2014, my son was born in a Brooklyn Hospital (Welcome To NY, Atlas!)… and when he became aware of this Swifty classic we listened to it even more so than when it was initially released, and if you know my wife, that’s a lot. The other side of my choice is…I love NY. When so many fled the city with uncertainty, my family made the decision to plant deeper roots here. There’s no place in the world like it and no place I’d rather spend my downtime. It’s a place that deserves all its tributes and songs. Maybe one day I’ll have one in me… until then, this will have to do.

Claudio Covers has covers of the Smiths, Smashing Pumpkins, Bastille, and more. Meanwhile, Coheed And Cambria are getting ready to unveil their new album The Father Of Make Believe next year. Hear Sanchez’s take on “Welcome To New York” below and stream the full LP.







Claudio Covers is out now. The Father Of Make Believe is out 3/14 on Virgin Music Group.