John Lyon, aka Southside Johnny, is retiring from touring. The New Jersey music legend revealed the news today on social media and canceled his upcoming New Year’s Eve show at the Basie.

On Instagram, his official account shared a statement: “After a hugely successful 50-year run with his band Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, touring non-stop throughout the U.S and overseas, ‘Southside Johnny’ Lyon has made the decision to retire from touring in order to manage ongoing health issues.”

“Johnny Lyon and the Asbury Jukes are an integral part of the Basie Center’s history and the history of music here at the Jersey Shore,” the Basie said, according to Asbury Park Press. “While we’re sad we won’t be seeing them this New Year’s Eve, everyone at the Count Basie Center is forever grateful for the hundreds of moments that he and his bandmates have created on our stages. We love you, Johnny!”

Southside Johnny performed at the Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia on Saturday (Dec. 14) when he left in the middle of the set, and a representative later said he was “exhausted.”