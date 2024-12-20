Hear World’s Greatest Dad, Pronoun, & More Cover Hot 100 #1s On New Benefit Comp

The Billboard Hot 100 #1s is a subject familiar to Stereogum readers, and now indie acts have joined forces for a charity compilation of covers of those hits. It features World’s Greatest Dad, Pronoun, and more.

World’s Greatest Dad tackle “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” by Rupert Holmes, while Pronoun does “She Drives Me Crazy” by Fine Young Cannibals. Other notable artists on the lineup include Mint Green, Future Teens, Proper., and more. Proceeds go to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. Listen below and consider purchasing here.