Hozier was the musical guest for the second time on Saturday Night Live this weekend, 10 years after he first took Studio 8H to church. He performed his No. 1 hit “Too Sweet,” and — because he’s Irish and in New York and it was the Christmas episode — he did a cover of the Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s “Fairytale Of New York,” the holiday ballad co-written by the late Shane MacGowan.

And Hozier wasn’t the only guest returning to SNL this episode: former cast member Martin Short was the host, making him the newest member of the Five-Timers Club. A whole bunch of fellow Five-Timers — Tom Hanks, Melissa McCarthy, Paul Rudd, Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson, Tina Fey, John Mulaney, and Alec Baldwin — plus Jimmy Fallon made cameos to induct him during the cold open, making for great family viewing. Some of those folks reappeared throughout the episode, and Dana Carvey and Lucy Liu had cameos too.

Watch the Hozier parts below.

During Weekend Update, Bowen Yang sang some Wicked as a drone and the annual joke swap — in which Colin Jost and Michael Che write off-color jokes for each other to deliver — had Che expressing solidarity with Diddy.