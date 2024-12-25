Tyler, The Creator Freestyles Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Hey Now,” Reflects On Bastard 15th Anniversary

Both Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator kept hip hop interesting in the latter half of the year with GNX and Chromakopia respectively. Today, Tyler released “That Guy,” a freestyle over the GNX track “Hey Now.”

“300k in four days Chromakopia/ 12 days gold I ain’t even drop deluxe one,” Tyler raps. He’s also celebrating the anniversary of his debut studio album Bastard, which dropped 15 years ago today. “thank you to everyone who listened to anything over the years,” he wrote on social media. “was in such a different zone musically and as a person, but was determined to be who i am today. full of gratitude cause it all came true. earl and i got to do ASSMILK; i did ODD TODDLERS at coachella main stage how wild?!? this album was made at ages 16-18. what a time. thank you!”

“That Guy” comes with a music video directed by Tyler and featuring cameos from Odd Future’s Jasper Dolphin, Travis “Taco” Bennett, and Lionel “L-Boy” Boyce. Watch below.