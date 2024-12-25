Neil Young Shares New Performance Video Of Live Rarity “Silver & Gold”

It’s Christmas and Neil Young is here with a gift. “Silver & Gold” was written in the early ’80s and played on tour a few times in 1984 but a studio recording wasn’t released until it appeared on his 2000 album of the same name. Per setlist.fm he hasn’t played it since Farm Aid over 17 years ago, and today he’s sharing a video of a performance of it.

On Neil Young Archives, Young recently said he and his new band the Chrome Hearts will share an album called Talkin To The Trees, and tour the US and Europe, in 2025. It was reportedly recorded at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studio, where Young recorded his last album World Record. Watch his performance of “Silver & Gold” below.