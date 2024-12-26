Richard Perry, Producer Of “You’re So Vain” And “I’m So Excited,” Dead At 82

Richard Perry, the producer behind Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain,” the Pointer Sisters’ “I’m So Excited,” and many other hits, has died. As the Associated Press reports, Perry passed away Tuesday at a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a heart attack. He was 82.

Perry (pictured above right with Clive Davis) won the Grammys Trustee Award in 2015. He worked with an impressive list of stars during his lengthy career. Besides Simon and the Pointer Sisters, some of them include Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Harry Nilsson, Ella Fitzgerald, Willie Nelson, Julio Iglesias, Ray Charles, Barbra Streisand, Fats Domino, Captain Beefheart, Donna Summer, Neil Diamond, Randy Travis, Leo Sayer, Andy Williams, Manhattan Transfer, Art Garfunkel, Martha Reeves, and Ringo Starr.

Perry was born in Brooklyn in 1942. He got his start in music singing bass in a doo-wop group called the Legends with three high school classmates. After graduation, they signed to Coral Records and rebranded as the Escorts, releasing seven singles in 1962-63 while Perry attended the University of Michigan. When he finished college in 1964, he worked briefly as a songwriter and actor.

Some of Perry’s early projects as a producer include Captain Beefheart’s debut Safe As Milk and Fats Domino’s Fats Is Back. After moving to Los Angeles in 1967, he produced Tiny Tim’s 1968 debut God Bless Tiny Tim, including the novelty hit “Tiptoe Through The Tulips.” It reached the Billboard 200’s Top 10, becoming the first Perry-produced album to chart.

From there he was up and running as a producer. Perry helmed Fitzgerald’s covers album Ella and Nilsson’s 1971 classic Nilsson Schmilsson, including the hit “Without You.” He also produced Iglesias and Nelson’s “To All The Girls I’ve Loved Before,” Stewart’s American Songbook series, and Ringo Starr’s solo debut Sentimental Journey, an album featuring all four Beatles. His production credits are extensive and worth perusing. In 1978 he founded Planet Records, which he ran until RCA purchased it in 1983.

Perry was not just a studio mainstay; he was also a fixture of rock-star socializing. His AP obit notes that he was known to dine with both Paul and Linda McCartney and Mick and Bianca Jagger. He dated Elizabeth Taylor and Jane Fonda and for a while was married to actress Rebecca Broussard. And in Stewart’s autobiography Rod, he notes that Perry’s West Hollywood home was “the scene of much late-night skulduggery through the 1970s and beyond, and a place you knew you could always fall into at the end of an evening for a full-blown knees-up with drink and music and dancing.”

As for “You’re So Vain,” in his memoir Perry weighed in on the song’s veiled subject: “The person that the song is based on is really a composite of several men that Carly dated in the ’60s and early ’70s, but primarily, it’s about my good friend, Warren Beatty.”

Below, check out a selection of tracks produced by Perry.