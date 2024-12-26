It’s Boxing Day, and in accordance with the calendar, Sun June and Advance Base have released their new single “Christmas Is Over.” The Austin band and the Chicago-based indie veteran (whose 2024 return Horrible Occurrences was a recent Album Of The Week) have teamed up on a drowsy, woozy, minimal track that captures the specific melancholia of the days after the holiday.

A statement from Sun June:

“Christmas Is Over” is about those brief, difficult, and sometimes glorious encounters you have when you come back home for the holidays. We love to regress. We love to bum cigs from old flames. We love to be totally depleted by family drama! Working on this song was a dream — we sent the demo to Owen, the greatest Christmas songwriter. He brought the song into his Advance Base world and gave it a new life. Christmas is OVER.

Advance Base’s Owen Ashworth also offered comment:

I’ve been a fan of Sun June ever since we shared a bill in Austin, TX back in 2016. It was a joy to take one of their beautiful songs apart and try to reimagine it. Their original demo for ‘Christmas Is Over’ was just a guitar and a vocal. I kept Laura’s vocal track and built a whole new synth and drum machine arrangement around it, adding my own backing vocals. Bennett Littlejohn mixed and mastered the song and Aaron Sewards made the cover art, closing the circle on a dream project.

Listen below.