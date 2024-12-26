When Bad Bunny dropped new single “EL CLúB” in early December, the YouTube upload included the phrase “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” Spanish for “I should have taken more photos.” Today, with the release of another new track, “PIToRRO DE COCO,” we learn that DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS is the name of Bad Bunny’s imminent new album. It’ll drop on Jan. 5 — a Sunday! — and has 17 tracks, including both of these singles. This will be Benito’s first album since 2023’s Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.

As Billboard reports, Bad Bunny took to his socials on Christmas teasing a 17-song tracklist in which every song is “bomba” — no translation necessary. Produced by MAG, Tainy, and La Paciencia, “PIToRRO DE COCO” is named for a rum drink traditionally enjoyed during the holidays. It incorporates elements of Christmas music from Puerto Rican legend Chuíto el de Bayamón.

Bad Bunny has also shared a trailer for the new LP, directed by Jacobo Morales, in which the Puerto Rican superstar reminisces about treasured moments with his friend “Concho.” According to a press release, Bad Bunny “recalls once believing it was essential to live in the moment, but as he grows older, it has become harder to remember certain things. Now, he wishes he had taken more photos and lived more deeply.”

Below, watch the trailer, hear the two new singles, and let us know how bomba they really are.

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS is out 1/5 via Rimas.