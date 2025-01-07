Band To Watch: Junior Varsity

Junior Varsity have built their reputation on doing the unexpected.

Before even dropping a single, the LA-based band, then comprising Greg Varteresian and Zach Michel, garnered thousands of fans – and a deal with Warner Records – through off-the-wall exploits like organizing their own chaos-fueled underground music festival A F*cking Weekend and pasting a picture of a cow to the Hollywood sign. When they finally debuted with EPs Junior Varsity (2021) and SIDE B (2022), their high-octane punk sound was received fervently by an already devoted fanbase.

Now, Junior Varsity have overhauled everything: They’ve dropped Warner, added a new lead vocalist, and completely changed their sound with their latest EP, My Star, released in November via Key Records.

“We got out of that deal with our label, and we were like, we should just start fresh…we had the idea of adding a girl to the band,” Greg Varteresian explains on a video call.

That “fresh start” came in the form of singer Brooke Danaher. Varteresian and Michel had initially written music for their new alt-pop sound, but once they met Danaher the project took its own form, prompting the trio to start from scratch.

Throughout My Star, Danaher’s cheery ad-libs and airy tone add dimension to Varteresian’s deep monotone, creating an lively interplay absent in their earlier work. On “New York,” the two enact a disjointed conversation over a busy soundscape of swirling guitars. Later, they join forces on the Brandon Shoop-produced “Give My Heart,” echoing pleas for someone to accept their love, despite the relationship’s inevitable end in near sight. Introspective tracks like “My Star” and “Do You Really Like Me?” add respite to the fervor, with Danaher and Varteresian getting time to shine on each track respectively, yet they’re at their strongest when together.

This vocal dichotomy manifested the record’s sonic influences. “For us, it was just trying to find bands that did the guy/girl duo really well and honestly, no one has done it on a mainstream level since the mid-2000s that we liked,” Varteresian states. They took notes from the xx’s use of interchanging verses and the Ting Tings’ sprightly tone, along with other characteristics of mid-to-late aughts dance-rock. My Star’s six tracks are laced with dancey drum-synth rhythms, buzzy garage-rock guitars, and catchy chant-like melodies, reminiscent of acts like Two Door Cinema Club and the Go! Team.