The backstory goes like this: In lieu of releasing any proper singles from Blueberry Boat, the Fiery Furnaces decided to release “Single Again,” a more digestible non-album single (with B-side “Sing For Me”), in July 2004. It was only available in the UK (home of their label, Rough Trade), as were previous singles, so the duo decided to compile the assorted material onto EP, which arrived 20 years ago this Saturday, amid a period of feverish creativity for the Friedbergers. Given the acclaim garnered by Blueberry Boat, which lit up the blogosphere and received an eye-popping 9.6 score from Pitchfork (fully deserved, I’ll note), anticipation was high.

While Blueberry Boat is the sort of mind-altering masterpiece I need to be in the mood to surrender myself to, EP is a disc I can throw on and enjoy pretty much any day of the week. Still, if this is the Fiery Furnaces in normal mode, it’s pretty wacky by anyone else’s standards. The compilation kicks off with squelchy synths as Eleanor takes the lead on a zonked-out reimagining of the folk traditional “Single Again,” ornamented with clipped guitar loops and laser noises. (A far cry from Doc Watson’s take on the same tune.)

From there, we get some of the duo’s most indelible melodies in the form of “Here Comes The Summer” and “Evergreen” before “Tropical Ice-Land” goes full Elephant 6 psych freakout. “Smelling Cigarettes” showcases the band’s knack for condensing whimsical short stories into eccentric piano-pop jaunts, with Eleanor playing the part of an unemployed alcoholic beefing with a newly divorced neighbor. It’s got a delightfully threatening outro, too: “I’m gonna pack up your eyes with sand!”

“Cousin Chris” is exhilaratingly fun, with a woozy melodica(?) solo and verses overflowing with alliterative tongue-twisters (“Right raise rank rise rust; and how she ever fussed!”), while “Sweet Spots” is the closest these weirdo siblings ever got to power-pop. Such tracks highlight just how much joyous weirdness the Friedbergers could cram into the confines of a four-minute indie-pop tune. It’s a flex when your B-side material is this good.

Of these 10 songs, I believe only “Sullivan’s Social Slub” was entirely new, which makes sense. It feels like an outlier here, with its queasy beat loops, pitch-shifted vocals, and jarring transitions. After six-plus minutes, it closes out the EP with a snarling guitar solo and some jittery synth breakdowns. The track sounds like something that could’ve appeared on Blueberry Boat, though, as Matthew Friedberger clarified in a spring 2005 interview with a college paper, none of these songs were recorded during that album’s sessions. “We like all those recordings that are on EP, and none of them have come out in the US, though they came out in Britain as B-sides,” he explained. “So we put them out and [Rough Trade] said they’d do it for cheap.”

At the time of the interview, Fiery Furnaces planned to release two more albums in 2005: one already completed (Rehearsing my Choir, a bizarro collaboration with their grandma) and another in progress (the devilishly fun Bitter Tea). EP’s title was a way to signal that it was just a stopgap release. “[W]e didn’t want people to think that this is our new record,” Matthew said.