Stream Ru$h & Jay Nice’s New EP Famili 6

Delaware rappers Ru$h and Jay Nice are a consistent, underrated force on the underground. Every Christmas, the two of them release another in their ultra-listenable Famili series. On every one of those records, the two of them trade off exaggerated fly-life bars over hazy instrumentals, and they fit right into the Roc Marciano/Westside Gunn sweet spot. Famili 6 came out on Wednesday. It’s got appearances from Tha God Fahim, Big Cheeko, and Vino, and it’s well worth your time. Stream it below.

<a href="https://rushofficialmusic.bandcamp.com/album/famili-6">FAMILI 6 by RU$H & Jay NiCE</a>