Stream Ru$h & Jay Nice’s New EP Famili 6

New Music December 27, 2024 10:32 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Ru$h & Jay Nice’s New EP Famili 6

New Music December 27, 2024 10:32 AM By Tom Breihan

Delaware rappers Ru$h and Jay Nice are a consistent, underrated force on the underground. Every Christmas, the two of them release another in their ultra-listenable Famili series. On every one of those records, the two of them trade off exaggerated fly-life bars over hazy instrumentals, and they fit right into the Roc Marciano/Westside Gunn sweet spot. Famili 6 came out on Wednesday. It’s got appearances from Tha God Fahim, Big Cheeko, and Vino, and it’s well worth your time. Stream it below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kate Bush Reflects On Monet And AI In Annual Christmas Message

3 days ago 0

The 8 Worst Music Trends Of 2024

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest