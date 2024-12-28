Paramore’s Hayley Williams Teases First Solo Concerts

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News December 28, 2024 12:07 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Friday (Dec. 27) marked Hayley Williams’ 36th birthday. The Paramore singer took to her Instagram Story to express gratitude for the birthday wishes, and to tease her first-ever solo shows.

“Thanks for the birthday wishes. It’s beautiful to feel seen and celebrated,” she wrote. “35 felt like tilling soil and throwing little seeds down. Waiting, waiting, waiting to see. 36 is exciting and a little scary, already. So much to hope for. I’m still in the dirt, ready for whatever might grow. Fruit?”

“I’m going to try and finally play some shows next year that would’ve happened nearly 5 years ago now,” she continued. “That is, if the world doesn’t fucking stop before then. Here’s hoping.”

Williams dropped her debut solo album Petals For Armor during the unfortunate year of 2020. Her tour was supposed to begin in May of that year, but was ultimately canceled due to the pandemic.

