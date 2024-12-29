If you know anything about Noah Kahan, you probably know that he’s from Vermont. The singer-songwriter’s home state informs a lot of his music, as well as his overall vibe. But recently, he hopped a few states over to appear in Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas special on CBS. There was a segment where Bargatze played a record label exec who unsuccessfully challenged Kahan to write a song about anything besides Vermont. Then, Kahan did a performance of “Stick Season,” his signature song about feeling lonely… in Vermont.

Elsewhere in the special, Mikey Day, Ashley Padilla, and Darius Rucker appeared in a nativity scene sketch in the format of Bargatze’s viral George Washington SNL sketches. Martina McBride and Jelly Roll made cameos as themselves, while Carrie Underwood appeared to duet Rucker in “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.” Watch the highlights below.