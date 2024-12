A little over a year ago, Kurt Vile released Back To Moon Beach, an EP of collected recordings over the past few years that included a cover of Wilco’s 1995 song “Passenger Side.” It also featured a guest performance from Vile’s fellow Philadelphians, Florry. Florry played the Philly venue Johnny Brenda’s last Friday night, and they brought out Vile to do “Passenger Side” together. Watch it below.