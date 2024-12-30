Yo La Tengo’s Hanukkah gifts just keep on coming. The night after they got Robyn Hitchcock to reunite the Soft Boys, the fifth night of the band’s annual Bowery Ballroom residency boasted a surprise appearance from MJ Lenderman. He and his band the Wind opened the show, and Lenderman joined Yo La Tengo later on during their headlining set to cover Bob Dylan’s “Something There Is About You.” Sonic Youth’s Steve Shelley also joined Yo La Tengo on drums. Big night! See an audience clip below.

SETLIST:

“You Are Here”

“Ohm”

“The Ballad Of Red Buckets”

“Tonight’s Episode”

“Let’s Do It Wrong”

“Something There Is About You” (Bob Dylan Cover)

“Don’t Have To Be So Sad”

“Nowhere Near”

“Deeper Into Movies”

“Drug Test”

“Out The Window”

“Sudden Organ”

“Sugarcube”

“Mushroom Cloud Of Hiss”