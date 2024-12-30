Elucid – “Interference Pattern”

Elucid, the more experimental half of the experimental hip-hop duo Armand Hammer, has released some new music today called “Interference Pattern.” I use the broad term “new music” here because it’s just one 41-minute track, and the Bandcamp notes don’t clarify if it’s supposed to be a single, a mixtape, or an album. Either way, these 41 minutes are paced quite like an album, shifting between disorienting noise-rap, field recordings, boom-bap, and more with little to no breaks. Listen to “Interference Pattern” below.

<a href="https://elucid.bandcamp.com/album/interference-pattern">INTERFERENCE PATTERN by ELUCID</a>