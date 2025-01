The Alchemist has been known to use floppy disks when making beats. Now, he has a new song out called “Floppy Disks,” an ode of sorts to the format. “Dustin’ off floppy disks I’m keeping in storage,” he raps over a self-produced groove, as if to say: These new kids can’t possibly keep up with him because he’s been sourcing potential samples since before they were even born. Watch the music video below.