Stream Dean Blunt’s New Lucre EP Feat. Elias Rønnenfelt & Vegyn

New Music January 1, 2025 11:40 AM By Chris DeVille

Stream Dean Blunt’s New Lucre EP Feat. Elias Rønnenfelt & Vegyn

New Music January 1, 2025 11:40 AM By Chris DeVille

Dean Blunt is always up to something interesting, a tendency that continues today with the release of Lucre. Blunt’s new EP features production from longtime collaborator Vegyn and vocals from Iceage’s Elias Rønnenfelt. For now, the project is available only as a single-track YouTube upload, but its 16 minutes are broken up into several songs that represent some of the genre-jumbling experimentalist’s poppiest forays into indie rock. On first pass, it sounds like a release worth spending some time with. Listen to Lucre below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2025

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow”

3 days ago 0

Charli XCX Shares Brat Manifesto, Letterboxd Profile, Injectables Routine

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest