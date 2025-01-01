Stream Dean Blunt’s New Lucre EP Feat. Elias Rønnenfelt & Vegyn

Dean Blunt is always up to something interesting, a tendency that continues today with the release of Lucre. Blunt’s new EP features production from longtime collaborator Vegyn and vocals from Iceage’s Elias Rønnenfelt. For now, the project is available only as a single-track YouTube upload, but its 16 minutes are broken up into several songs that represent some of the genre-jumbling experimentalist’s poppiest forays into indie rock. On first pass, it sounds like a release worth spending some time with. Listen to Lucre below.