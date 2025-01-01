CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live Had Diplo Tripping On LSD And Anderson Cooper Roasting Andy Cohen’s Dead & Co Dancing

CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve broadcast with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper is always unhinged, a pleasing contrast to the tightly stage-managed New Year’s Rockin’ Eve operation. Last year, for instance, Cooper was giggling uncontrollably when John Mayer called in from a cat bar. This year’s hijinks included Diplo tripping on LSD live on the air.

Appearing live from Los Angeles, the DJ-producer discussed his frequent use of psychedelics. (Unsurprisingly, he did not discuss the revenge porn allegations against him.) When Cohen asked about the most unusual circumstances in which Diplo has tripped, he replied that he had dropped acid in a helicopter on his way to his gig at the Avalon in Hollywood and was currently under the influence. “You’re tripping right now?” Cohen excitedly asked. “Yeah,” Diplo replied, “but it’s like a light trip.” When Cooper followed up with a mention of microdosing, Diplo answered, “Yeah, yeah, a little bit. I think I might have macrodosed earlier today though.”

Diplo said he was on LSD live during CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.pic.twitter.com/n39AJwF57c — Defiant World (@DefiantWorld) January 1, 2025

Earlier in the night, the cohosts did shots and recapped embarrassing 2024 moments for the both of them. During this segment, Cooper mocked Cohen’s dancing at a Dead & Company show at the Sphere in a viral TikTok post, as well as his choice of wardrobe. “Sweetie, did you know you were being filmed?” Cooper chided his pal, in between bursts of laughter. The Dead & Company bits begin at 5:50 in the video below and are preceded by some banter about Cooper getting struck by flying styrofoam during hurricane coverage.

