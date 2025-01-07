In Search Of Lost Waves

Lost media searches predate the internet. The hunt for missing episodes of Doctor Who has been on since 1978; before then, the BBC had a habit of erasing master tapes so they could be reused and to free up storage space, and ninety-seven episodes are still unaccounted for as of this writing. The last known copy of the 1927 silent horror flick London After Midnight, directed by Tod Browning and starring Lon Chaney, burned up in a fire at the MGM studio in 1965 along with many others; reviews were mixed, but it was a commercial success from two Hollywood legends that still managed to — as far as we can tell — blink out of existence. (It’s true that the silver nitrate film stock commonly used at the time had a tendency to catch fire, crumble, melt into goo or spontaneously combust, but that doesn’t make it fair).

Occasionally, though, things once thought lost are found. Some Doctor Who episodes have been located at yard sales and in the archives of overseas TV stations to which they were syndicated. In 1978, hundreds of film reels from the silent era, preserved by permafrost, were found under an abandoned hockey rink in the Yukon. In 2008, long-lost portions of German director Fritz Lang’s 1927 silent sci-fi epic Metropolis were eventually discovered — like many missing German things — hidden away in Argentina.

Sometimes though, the media itself is available but the knowledge of who made it and where it came from is what’s lost. Lost music — more specifically, music that no one can find any information about — has been dubbed “Lostwave.” Some are catchy songs played uncredited in the backgrounds of TV shows; some are misattributed mp3s downloaded from Limewire 20-plus years ago. Others, much like The Mysterious Song, were found on old audio cassettes and CD-Rs with little to no identifying info.

Since late 2023, enthusiasts generally agree that we’ve been in “The Golden Age Of Lostwave” due to the sheer volume of important discoveries made. The kickoff was the discovery of Paula Toledo’s “How Long,” previously heard only in a TV movie, a Canadian teen drama series about tennis, and the menus of Russian bootleg DVDs. It was found in a rather obvious way in retrospect: someone thought to search for songs called “How Long” in the database of SOCAN, Canada’s equivalent to ASCAP or BMI.

Other searches were trickier. In 2021, someone in Spain uploaded a murky 17-second clip of an ’80s pop song to the website WatZatSong, explaining that they had recorded it off the TV in 1999 but couldn’t remember anything about it. An online sub-subculture quickly formed, mainly on Reddit, and countless sleuths dedicated their free time to finding out who made what they called “Everyone Knows That.” Three years later, someone figured out that the song was by Christopher and Philip Booth, British-Canadian twins who were members of the band Sweeney Todd before they were replaced by Bryan Adams and moved to Los Angeles. They had licensed “Ulterior Motives” (the song’s real name) to a 1986 porno film, and it turned out this was where the original poster had recorded it from. The Booths embraced the newfound interest in their music, and soon put out a brand new recording of the song, free of any tape hiss or moans of pleasure.

These weren’t the only Lostwave cases cracked in 2024, but as it turned out, they were mercifully easy to solve compared to the community’s white whale.

***

Just from the audio, a few more clues about The Mysterious Song were identified by savvy listeners. Firstly, the synthesizer had the unmistakable sound of a certain preset on the Yamaha DX7; it would have been impossible to make any earlier keyboard sound exactly like that (especially by chance), so the song could not have been recorded before May of 1983 when the DX7 was first sold. Secondly, though the lyrics were in English, The Mysterious Singer seemed to have a continental European accent; exactly where from, however, couldn’t be determined for sure. Thirdly and more subtly, all sound frequencies at around 10kHz “dipped” (were measurably quieter) throughout the recording; this was a distinct feature of NDR broadcasts in the 1980s, so Darius wasn’t misremembering the station.

While this narrowed things down a little, “obscure European new wave band active in the summer of ‘83 or later and played at least once on NDR” still described hundreds and hundreds of groups at the very least. Undeterred, the team moved forward.

r/TheMysteriousSong followed numerous false leads, and some outright hoaxes temporarily strung investigators along. In 2019, an Austrian musician named Ronnie “Rocket” Urini claimed he had written and recorded the song with the late Christian Landl, his bandmate in Underground Corpses. It turned out, though, that Urini had a longstanding reputation as a serial teller of tall tales, and another former bandmate of Landl’s testified that it could not have been him.

For a time, the team focused on Statues In Motion, a Greek synthpop band that broke up in late 1983 after they recorded their only album; some thought the voice of frontman Alvin Dean — real name Giorgos Dalambrias — was identical to that of The Mysterious Singer. Former keyboardist Billy Knight (Vasilis Paleokostas) was contacted; at first he said he didn’t know the song, then he said it was a Statues In Motion outtake, and then he claimed he recorded it in 1982, a year before the DX7 came out, with a completely different kind of synthesizer. When he was pressed on this, Billy suddenly turned hostile, and it eventually became clear to most that he was full of shit. The search, as always, went on.

***

These days, most people are used to being able to instantly stream almost any piece of media they’d ever want to watch or hear, or Google virtually any piece of information to win disputes over matters of fact. (This was the original purpose of The Guinness Book Of World Records: a reference work intended to settle arguments about superlative trivia). My wife and I can verbally command a device in our kitchen to — among other things — play virtually any song on Spotify, stream almost any radio station in the world on TuneIn, or confirm whether a water chestnut is actually a chestnut. (It isn’t). And though my wife would prefer I don’t, I can turn the TV to the Roku Channel and watch a continuous 24/7 stream of Mystery Science Theater 3000, a show I had to watch in 10-minute low-res chunks on YouTube in high school. In this age of abundance, it can be maddening when something we want to hear or know about can’t be found on a streaming service or the Internet generally. (Do you mean to tell me, Spotify, that if I want to hear Samhain I have to torrent or actually buy their albums like this is the freakin’ Flintstones?!)

I asked r/TheMysteriousSong moderator u/LordElend why he thought the search for The Mysterious Song captivated so many. “For the community,” he said, “I think the song offered a window in a time of their parents possibly… I guess in the age of the internet a lot of people couldn’t believe something that was on the radio could actually be lost. Even though plenty of things disappeared online, like linkrot, the paradigm is ‘The internet never forgets.’ A lot of people also had questions about the idea of taping from the radio and how and why this was done. In the age of Spotify inaccessible media seems thrilling, I guess.”

“Had the song been rubbish or boring,” he added, “I think I’d [have] lost interest immediately. Like a good mystery the search seemed intriguing to me because it seemed solvable. Such a good production must have left traces… But on the same hand it seemed to evade every attempt.”

***

In 2024, a search of NDR’s logs from the mid-1980s — provided by the network itself — turned up nothing that jumped out, but it was noticed that numerous songs were listed as being by “Amateurband”; these were apparently unsigned bands that NDR didn’t bother writing down the names of. It was hypothesized that The Mysterious Band may have competed in NDR’s annual battle-of-the-bands Hörfest (meaning, roughly, “The Listen Festival”) in the mid-1980s, and that they were one of the Amateurbands. As much documentation as possible was obtained, and researchers went about trying to contact the members of groups that hadn’t already been looked into. Since hundreds of acts submitted their music for Hörfest consideration each year; the team assigned different ones to different investigators for the sake of efficiency.

That fall, moderator u/marijn1412 was researching 1983 Hörfest contestants Phret when he found an old newspaper article about a band that shared a member with them, keyboardist Michael Hädrich; this group was called FEX (pronounced as one word, like “fecks”), and they’d been based in the German city of Kiel, not far from Hamburg. The name is reportedly derived from a southern German slang word with a similar meaning to the Japanese term otaku or the English word “nerd”: someone who is especially enthusiastic — perhaps even obsessive — about a certain subject or pursuit.

Sensing a potential lead, marijn1412 found and messaged Hädrich on Oct. 21, nonchalantly expressing interest in hearing his old music. On Nov. 2 Hädrich sent digital rips of tracks by both bands, including a FEX song called “Subways Of Your Mind”; the title was immediately recognizable as the last four words of The Mysterious Song’s chorus. It was an alternate take — the sustained notes in the synth solo didn’t resonate in quite the same way, and the track didn’t fade out at the end — but this was clearly The Song.

marijn1412 told Hädrich — who’s still a musician and has a studio in Munich, in addition to a Yamaha DX7iiD — that this was a famous lost song that the world had been seeking the source of for years; Hädrich had been completely unaware. He asked marijn1412 to wait to announce the news until he’d contacted his former bandmates and finally registered “Subways Of Your Mind” with GEMA (Germany’s ASCAP).

Within a week, three out of the four members of FEX at the time of their 1985 disbandment — Hädrich, Rückwardt, and bassist Norbert Ziermann — were performing an acoustic version of The Formerly Mysterious Song live at NDR’s studios; it was the first time they’d played together in 39 years. Initially harder to trace, drummer Hans-Reimer Sievers finally made contact with the rest after reading about the discovery in his morning newspaper. Sometime later, it emerged that Ziermann had replaced another bassist named Jörg Lemcke (who is now active on r/TheMysteriousSong), and that the original lead singer was Ture Rückwardt’s wife Ilona before she became pregnant. A 2010 article about German composer and studio musician Dirk Reichardt indicates that he, too, played keyboards for the band at some point.

“Subways Of Your Mind” is the first of three songs on a tape that was sold as concert merch by FEX; the two other tracks demonstrate the versatility of the group within their chosen new wave style. “Heart In Danger” has a repetitious, singalong chorus and is far more synth-driven than “Subways”; one can easily imagine it on the 1985 British charts alongside Simple Minds or Tears For Fears. “Talking Hands” has an intensity and herky-jerky quality not unlike the band whose name you initially thought you read at the beginning of this sentence, and a new wave enthusiast could be forgiven for assuming it’s a Wall Of Voodoo outtake, right down to Rückwardt’s vocal delivery.