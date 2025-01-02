Doechii, harbinger of delightfully theatrical hip-hop, made one of the Best Albums Of 2024 with Alligator Bites Never Heal. She’s starting the new year off strong with a new music video for one of that album’s highlights, “Denial Is A River.” Expectedly, it’s awesome, and finds Doechii starring in her own twisted, retro sitcom before the set explodes.

Along with the official “Denial Is A River” video, Doechii did some extra credit with three accompanying skits. In one, she slaps a bunch of people including Earl Sweatshirt (who makes a callback to the Loiter Squad days here) and Teezo Touchdown; in another, she seeks revenge on her man telenovela-style; lastly, ScHoolboy Q lights a joint on her kitchen stove and does not share it with Zack Fox. Watch it all below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swamp Princess (@doechii)

Doechii will also be hosting a livestream event called “Denial Is A Stream” on her YouTube channel this evening at 6 p.m. ET.