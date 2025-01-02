The Scottish indie rock/post-hardcore/emo band Slowlight have been at it for a good solid decade now, but they’re bursting into my frame of reference with a new release for Glasgow’s great DIY label GoldMold Records. “Pepe Silvia,” named for a mysterious character in It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia that gave us this always-useful meme, is a guitar-powered anthem with exceptional melodic power courtesy of dual lead singers who perform with a lot of passion and lung capacity to match. “I got in too deep, but now I’m on my own/ I just need something to bring me back to shore,” goes the massively catchy chorus. “When our friendship sinks I’ll have to search the wreck/ To find something to cling on for closure.” Listen below.

<a href="https://goldmoldrecords.bandcamp.com/track/pepe-silvia">Pepe Silvia by Slowlight</a>

“Pepe Silvia” is out now via GoldMold.