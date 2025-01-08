Young Widows Announce First New Album In 11 Years

Louisville’s Young Widows are gearing up for some shows with sludge powerhouse Thou. The post-hardcore crew’s last album was 2014’s Easy Pain, and they’ve been teasing its follow-up for over a year now. Today, they’ve finally announced their fifth LP Power Sucker.

The band is previewing the long-awaited Power Sucker with the blazing lead single “Call Bullshit,” a volatile anthem that thrashes with threats: “I’m gonna call your bullshit/ When it’s close to me/ I’m gonna call your bullshit/ Even when it leaves.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Darkest Side”

02 “Every Bone”

03 “Call Bullshit”

04 “Exit Slowly”

05 “Power Sucker”

06 “Turned Out Alright”

07 “Balloon”

08 “The Holy Net”

09 “Total Fucking Clarity”

10 “Take Get Lost”

11 “Falling Bullet”

12 “A Life In Tow”

13 “Hotel Of Crows”

TOUR DATES:

01/17 – Asheville, NC @ Heavy Mountain Fest +

02/02 – Louisville, KY @ Portal #

02/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s #

02/04 – Winchester, VA @ Bright Box Theatre #

02/05 – Richmond, VA @ Warehouse #

02/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar #

02/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts ^

04/05 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar %

04/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Woodlawn Theater %

04/07 – New Orleans, LA @ No Dice %

04/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak/Upstairs %

04/09 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room %

04/10 – Dallas, TX @ Cheapsteaks %

04/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head %

04/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Farewell %

04/13 – St Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole %

05/30 – Toronto, ON @ Prepare The Ground Festival

+ with Pelican

with Thou and Null

^ with Thou

% with Cherubs and Porcelain

*with Thou

Power Sucker is out 3/21 on Temporary Residence.