The sudden emergence of British ’90s obscurities Panchiko is one of the wildest music stories we’ve seen in recent years. Way back in the ’90s, the Nottingham band only barely released a demo CD called D>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A>L before breaking up and moving on with their lives. But someone found a CD copy of D>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A>L in a thrift shop, and it caught on among the lostwave heads out there. Internet sleuths found and alerted the members of Panchiko, who reunited and toured big venues. Now, they’re getting ready to release a new album, and it promises to be a big deal.

In April, Panchiko will release Ginkgo, their first LP for a proper label. We’ve already posted the title track, and now they’ve also shared “Shandy In The Graveyard,” their collaboration with New York rapper billy woods. Back in the day, Panchiko did not have the opportunity to link up with American indie-rappers, but things change. Also, billy woods, one half of Armand Hammer, presumably knows something about toiling in obscurity for too long.

“Shandy In The Graveyard” is a lush, meditative song that’s driven by a dusty breakbeat, and it’s got billy woods getting reflective and poetic before Panchiko chop his voice all up. It feels very late-’90s. Panchiko also recently announced a big North American tour that goes down in May and June. Below, check out their “Shandy In The Graveyard” video and their tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

3/25 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Button Factory

3/26 – Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s

3/27 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

3/28 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

3/29 – Camden, UK @ Electric Ballroom

4/05 – Paris, France @ Petit Bain

5/28 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

5/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

5/30 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

5/31 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

6/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron

6/03 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

6/04 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

6/05 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

6/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

6/08 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown

6/10 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

6/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

6/13 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

6/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

6/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

6/19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

6/20 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

6/21 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

6/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand at the Complex

6/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Portal at Area15

Ginkgo is out 4/4 on Nettwerk.