Neil Young Says Nevermind, He’s Headlining Glastonbury After All

A couple of days ago, Neil Young made a big announcement: He would not headline this year’s Glastonbury Festival. The Glastonbury lineup hadn’t even been announced yet, but Young wanted to get ahead of it. Because of something related to do with Glastonbury’s partnership with the BBC, Young thought that the festival was “now under corporate control,” and he wanted nothing to do with it. In a message on his Neil Young Archives website, Young wrote, “We will not be playing Glastonbury on this tour because it is a corporate turn – off, and not for me like it used to be.” Now, he’s written another Neil Young Archives update, and now he says that he’ll headline Glastonbury after all.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Young updated the world on his Glastonbury status, blaming his previous announcement on a communication snafu ond confirming that he and his band Chrome Hearts will indeed play this year’s Glastonbury. Young writes, “Due to an error in the information received, I had decided not to play the Glastonbury festival, which I have always loved. Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing! Hope to see you there!”

This year’s Glastonbury lineup still hasn’t been announced, but the festival confirms that Young will headline the Pyramid Stage this year. Young previously headlined the Pyramid Stage in 2009.